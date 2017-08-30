 »   »   » FEELING INSECURE! Did Saif Ali Khan Turn Down Race 3 Because Of Salman Khan?

People were in for a huge surprise when they learnt that Saif Ali Khan who played the lead in Race and Race 2 won't be a part of the third film. Instead, this time it stars superstar Salman Khan as the main lead.

The grapevine is abuzz with rumours that the makers had approached Saif to play the parallel lead in the film. But, what made him turn down the role? Scroll down to read more...



Saif Ali Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez In Race 3 Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed this news and said, "Yes, Salman and Jacqueline are confirmed for Race 3. It will release next year on Eid."

Is Daisy Shah Also A Part Of Race 3? To this, Taurani replied, "We haven't taken a call on that. We will do that in a week's time."

Saif Was Approached To Play The Parallel Lead If reports are to be believed then there will also be a parallel actor along with Salman in the film. Rumours suggest that Saif Ali Khan was approached for this role.

But The actor turned down the film.

He Didn't Want To Play A Second Fiddle A DNA report quoted a source as saying, "He was the hero of the franchise. Suddenly, why would he want to be the second lead to Salman."

Remo D'Souza To Direct Race 3 This time, the directorial baton has been passed from Abbas-Mastan to Remo D'Souza to helm this slick action thriller.

The Shooting To Kickstart With A Song We hear that Race 3 will go on floors in October. The shooting will begin with a song shoot wherein Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will dance to the recreated version of Allah Duhai Hai from Race. After a month long schedule in Mumbai, the team will fly abroad where 70% of the film will be shot.



Meanwhile, contrary to reports, Taurani confirmed that Race 3 will not be made in 3D, thus putting an end to all rumours.