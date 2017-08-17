 »   »   » INSIDE DETAILS! Did Shraddha Kapoor Take ADVANTAGE Of Anushka Shetty's Rejection Of Prabhas' Saaho?

Raise a toast for the makers for Saaho for finally nailing down the lead actress of the film and making an official announcement about the same. Shraddha Kapoorwill be seen romancing Prabhas in Saaho.

However, according to a leading daily, as source close to the project reveals that Shraddha got on board only after Anushka Shetty opted out of Saaho.



Here's How Anushka's Loss Turned Into Shraddha's Gain Deccan Chronicle quoted the source as saying, "Shraddha always liked the script. But previously she quoted a price that the producers couldn't afford. After Anushka had to exit, Shraddha quoted a more reasonable price. And she's on."

Even Shraddha Has To Lose Weight The same leading daily also quoted as saying, "Shraddha will have to quickly lose all the kilos she had gained to play the ample proportioned gangster in Apoorva Lakhia's Haseena."

Shraddha Is Fine With Losing Weight "But that should not be any problem for Shraddha," says a source from the Saaho team.

Shraddha Needs To Sport A Toned Body "She is capable of getting back into her original shape, plus some more. She needs to sport a toned physique to play Prabhas' fighting-fit comrade on-screen," informs the source.

What's Happening In Anushka Shetty's Life? In In case, you are wondering about Anushka Shetty, let us tell you that she has already wrapped up the shoot of her much awaited film, Bhagmati.

No Other Film For Anushka Shetty Much to our surprise, Anushka hasn't signed any new project after the release of Baahubali 2 despite several offers coming her way.

Fans Wanted Anushka-Prabhas For Saaho On a related note, Prabhas-Anushka's fans are not much happy with the pairing of Prabhas & Shraddha as they wanted 'Pranushka' for the same.



Anyways, we're quite excited to witness the never-seen-before chemistry of Prabhas with Shraddha Kapoor and can't wait enough for 2018 as the film is scheduled to release next year.