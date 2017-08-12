 »   »   » MATTERS OF HEART! Did Sidharth Malhotra & Alia Bhatt Get Into A Tiff Over Aashiqui 3?

Recently, there were rumours doing the rounds about Alia Bhatt being not to keen to take up Aashiqui 3 as she has many amazing films lined up.

But later, the actress took to her Twitter handle to clarify, "Aashiqui is a very special brand & working with my father for the first time is equally special! All things take their time. This will too."



However, buzz is that there is a reason why Alia chose to quickly clarify these reports. Scroll down to read more...



Sidharth Malhotra Wasn't Happy As per a Pinkvilla report, Alia's alleged beau Sidharth Malhotra who is also a part of Aashiqui 3 wasn't pleased with Alia trying to sideline their ambitious project and thus giving rise to speculations.

Sidharth Malhotra said LOVE YOU to Alia Bhatt; Know Here | FilmiBeat Alia's Tweet Reportedly, Alia's clarification tweet came after a heated argument between her and Sidharth Malhotra.

The Reason The report quoted a source as saying, "Alia's tweet came after a heated argument between Alia and Sidharth. This is because Sid & his team for some reason got the idea that Alia's team put the story out in order to show that the young actress has many great offers in her kitty."

Sid Wanted Her To Squash All Rumours The source further added, "Sidharth asked her to squash the rumours as soon as possible. But Alia was waiting for her team's consent. She wished to give it a day or two...This led to a heated argument between the cute couple."

Alia Finally Gave In It was Alia who finally gave in and decided to post the clarification regarding the film.



Chalo, all's well that ends well! Meanwhile, are you folks excited for Aashiqui 3?