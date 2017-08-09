 »   »   » Did Sonakshi Sinha Ignore Her Alleged Ex Bunty Sajdeh At Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Bash?

It's not everyone's cup of tea to stay cordial with their exes. Sonakshi Sinha's alleged relationship with Bunty Sajdeh reportedly kaput earlier this year.

According to a report in a leading daily, the Sonakshi & Bunty were present at Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash recently and apparently ignored each other and the tension between the duo was quite visible.

However, both Sona & Bunty never made their relationship, official. We wonder what went wrong between them.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in Ittefaq, which also casts Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Talking about the film, Sona was earlier quoted as saying, "I have not seen the old Ittefaq. So for me, I am doing a new film. And I am sure a lot of people from our generation have not seen the original Ittefaq either."

"The way the film is rewritten and adapted to fit in today's scenario and time, makes it a fresh film. I am looking at it as a new film. It was the novelty of the part that drew me to the movie."