 »   »   » REALLY? Did Sunny Deol Made A Call To Ajay Devgn For This Reason?

A couple of weeks back, we had told you about Sunny Deol stepping into Suriya's shoes for the remake of Singam 3. This new film has nothing to do with Rohit Shetty or Ajay Devgn who has been a part of Shetty's Singham series.

Then recently, why did the 'dhai kilo ka haath' actor made a call to Ajay before signing Singam 3? Read on to know details...

Sunny Called Up Ajay A DNA report quoted a source as saying, "But before signing the film, Sunny called Ajay and told him he is doing it." Ajay Was Cool With It The source further added, "He also told Ajay he won't use the name Singham anywhere. Ajay was cool with it." Now, that's what we call 'playing it safe'. Sunny Deol To Play A Cop In Singam 3 Earlier a Mumbai Mirror report had quoted a source as saying, "He (Sunny) will be playing a cop chasing a criminal gang and is set to start shooting by the year-end. Ravi is currently in the US working on the Hindi script and will start scouting for locations after the final script takes shape. Thakur Anoop Singh, who was the villain in the original, will be in the Hindi remake as well." Sunny Was Impressed With The Original Film Apparently,when Sunny had watched the original flick, he was quite impressed with it and immediately agreed to be a part of its remake. Poster Boys Currently, Sunny is gearing up for the release of Poster Boys. Sunny Deol gets SURPRISE MESSAGE from Shahrukh Khan | FilmiBeat Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se The actor has already started shooting for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se with his dad Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol. Karan's Bollywood Debut Meanwhile, Sunny is also helming his son Karan Deol's Bollywood debut 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'.

Stay tuned for more hottest scoop from the industry.