 »   »   » DON'T MESS WITH HIM! Salman Khan Blasts Sushant Singh Rajput For Misbehaving With This Actor?

Way back in the 90s, Salman Khan was known for his 'infamous' temper and fights. But with time, the actor learnt his lesson and sobered up.

But recently, an incident left the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor fuming in anger. Want to know more about it? Read on to know...

Sushant's Tiff With Sooraj Pancholi As per a Filmfare report, Sushant Singh Rajput behaved badly with Salman's protégé Sooraj Pancholi at a party. The News Of This Fight Reached Salman's Ears However things blew out of proportion when the news of Sushant's fight with Sooraj reached the superstar's ears. Salman Reprimanded Sushant The report further suggests that Salman lost his cool when he heard about this incident and immediately called up Sushant to give him a piece of his mind. Sushant Apologized Apparently, Sushant was quite rattled by Salman's rebuke and apologized to him for his bad behaviour, and promised he would never repeat the act again. Salman's Shocking Statement It may be recalled that sometime back there were reports that Salman will be making a film with Sushant and Jacqueline Fernandez under his production banner. When Salman was asked about this at an event, he asked, "Who Sushant?" When told about the actor, he had said, "Sushant Singh Rajput! Why will I make a film with him?"

Hmmm...looks like Salman and Sushant don't share friendly vibes. Ouch!