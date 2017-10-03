 »   »   » Emraan Hashmi To Romance Daisy Shah In Salman Khan's Race 3?

Emraan Hashmi To Romance Daisy Shah In Salman Khan's Race 3?

Posted By:
The starcast of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3 is a mystery as each passing day a new name pops up out of nowhere. It is reported that Emraan Hashmi is all set to star in Race 3 after talks with Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur fell through. It is also rumoured that Emraan Hashmi will be romancing the Hate Story 3 actress Daisy Shah in the upcoming action-thriller.

A source close to the movie was quoted as saying, "Emraan has been cast as the other hero in Race 3. After talks with Sid and Adi didn't work out, the makers approached him and he has agreed to do the film. He will be romancing Daisy Shah in the film."

It is reported that Emraan Hashmi will romance Daisy Shah in Race 3.

There's no official confirmation regarding the starcast of Race 3 and we'll have to wait and watch for the upcoming updates.

Race 3 will go on floors as soon as Salman Khan wraps up the shoot for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Daisy Shah was last seen in the erotic thriller Hate Story 3.

Hate Story 3 ended up doing really well at the box office when it released in 2015.

We're sure even Race 3 will end up being a superhit at the box office as well.

Even Daisy Shah has remained tight-lipped regarding her Race 3 role.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 17:37 [IST]
