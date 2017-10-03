 »   »   » Emraan Hashmi To Romance Daisy Shah In Salman Khan's Race 3?

The starcast of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3 is a mystery as each passing day a new name pops up out of nowhere. It is reported that Emraan Hashmi is all set to star in Race 3 after talks with Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur fell through. It is also rumoured that Emraan Hashmi will be romancing the Hate Story 3 actress Daisy Shah in the upcoming action-thriller.

A source close to the movie was quoted as saying, "Emraan has been cast as the other hero in Race 3. After talks with Sid and Adi didn't work out, the makers approached him and he has agreed to do the film. He will be romancing Daisy Shah in the film."

