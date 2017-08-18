 »   »   » The Hot Esha Gupta To Launch Her Own Lingerie Line! Thankfully, She'll Be The Model Too

When Esha Gupta posted hot lingerie and topless pictures of herself on Instagram, people went batshit crazy and wanted a daily dose of the same. Esha did not disappoint and kept on posting pictures over pictures every single day and made everyone go weak in the knees!
It is now come to light that the reason Esha Gupta posted the lingerie pictures is that she's all set to start her own lingerie line and the images are a part of it. A source opened up to DNA, "She has worked out all the creatives and will come out with a campaign soon. Those photoshoots too are a part of her (lingerie) line."
Lingerie Line
Esha Gupta plans to start her own lingerie line and she will announce her upcoming venture soon.
Hot Photoshoot
The hot lingerie photoshoot was actually a part of the upcoming campaign.
Disruption
She will enter the lingerie market with a bang and shake the other existing lines.
Double Bonanza
Thankfully, Esha Gupta will model all the lingerie herself. So that's a bonus!
Esha's Secret
We wonder what would she name her upcoming lingerie line! Esha's Secret?
What's In A Name?
What do you think she must name her upcoming lingerie line, folks?
Bold Step
It's good to see Esha Gupta taking a bold step in the business of lingerie.
Top Brand
We're sure her company will end up being one of the top brands in the country.
Huge Potential
sha Gupta's entrepreneurial dreams will soon take wings in the form of a lingerie brand.
The First!
She would be the first Bollywood actress to own a lingerie line! That's so cool, right?
Turning Dreams Into Reality
All these hot pictures will soon end up being big business!
Hot Selling
We're sure women would flock to purchase lingerie from Esha Gupta!
Tough Choice!
We wonder if she would keep her products online or in brick and mortar shops.
All The Best
We wish Esha Gupta all the very best for her upcoming lingerie venture.
Good Idea
Her business idea is just amazing! Isn't it, folks?
Too Hot
She looks so hot in this picture! Don't you agree?
Leggy Lass
The leggy lass Esha Gupta has a figure to die for!
Tough Nut
She might end up giving the other existing brands a run for their money!
Going International
She's really got the passion to make it big! We never know, her line might be world famous too.
Baadshaho
Esha Gupta will next be seen in the film Baadshaho and its all set to hit the theatres on September 1, 2017.
Story first published: Friday, August 18, 2017, 18:08 [IST]
