 »   »   » The Hot Esha Gupta To Launch Her Own Lingerie Line! Thankfully, She'll Be The Model Too

When Esha Gupta posted hot lingerie and topless pictures of herself on Instagram, people went batshit crazy and wanted a daily dose of the same. Esha did not disappoint and kept on posting pictures over pictures every single day and made everyone go weak in the knees!

It is now come to light that the reason Esha Gupta posted the lingerie pictures is that she's all set to start her own lingerie line and the images are a part of it. A source opened up to DNA, "She has worked out all the creatives and will come out with a campaign soon. Those photoshoots too are a part of her (lingerie) line."