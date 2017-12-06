 »   »   » COMMON MISTAKE! Akshay Kumar's EX-GIRLFRIENDS Shilpa Shetty & Raveena Tandon Take A MAJOR DIG At Him

There was a time when the country was crazy about Raveena Tandon but the gorgeous lady was crazy about Akshay Kumar. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry were the talk of the town!
Reportedly, Akshay had ditched Raveena Tandon for Shilpa Shetty, who also used to be Raveena's bestie. However, none of his relationship with these two actresses lasted long and Akshay ended up marrying Twinkle Khanna.
Recently, both Raveena and Shilpa were present at a TV show and we hear that these two ex-girlfriends of Kumar took a major dig at Akshay by calling him a 'mistake'.
Were They Targeting Akshay Kumar?
Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, "When Raveena mentioned that she has made a lot of mistakes in life, Shilpa winked, ‘Some of the mistakes were common,' sending them into peals of laughter."
Ahem Ahem!
"At another point, everyone was discussing Golmaal when Raveena clapped back, ‘Everyone does golmaal in life, Shilpa and I have done it too. You know what I mean, right?'," added the source.
Akshay-Raveena's Affair
Many people believed that Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon fell in love during the shooting of their movie Mohra. However, both Akshay and Raveena had revealed that it was not true.
Raveena's Revelation About Her Affair With Akshay
Raveena was quoted as saying, "Actually, we got friendly during the American shows. Rumours of our relationship had started then but they weren't true. We officially started dating after we did a show in Amritsar around February 1995."
Akshay-Raveena Were Secretly Engaged?
Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were engaged and Raveena herself revealed this shocking truth in an interview to a famous film magazine.
Akshay Was Afraid To Lose Stardom?
According to Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar had said that he would marry her the day she finishes her last shoot. Raveena had also revealed that she got engaged to Akshay in a temple.
She had further revealed that Akshay Kumar was afraid and he thought that his fan following would be reduced if the news of his engagement got public.
How Shilpa Came In To The Picture
Later it was reported that Akshay Kumar was cheating on Raveena Tandon with Shilpa Shetty. According to rumours, Shilpa thought that things were not good between Akshay and Raveena and they both wanted to end this relationship.