 »   »   » STRANGE! Fatima Sana Shaikh Is Feeling Insecure; Katrina Kaif Giving Her Sleepless Nights

Fatima Sana Shiakh and Katrina Kaif are working together in Aamir Khan's next project Thugs Of Hindostan. But things are not fine between the two actresses of the movie.

It has been reported that Fatima Sana Sheikh is feeling insecure of Katrina Kaif because of a strange reason.



Catfight Alert According to Bollywood Life, ''Rivalry is already brewing between Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan.''

Katrina Will Look Her Hottest Sources close to the project have revealed that Katrina will look her hottest in the movie.

She Is Working Hard She's rigorously working hard on her body and even her look in this period drama will be mind-boggling.

Her Look With dark kohl eyes, wavy hair and sexy costumes, Kat has vowed to look her best so far in the movie.

Will Flaunt Her Mid-Riff Also the actress will be seen flaunting her mid-riff throughout the movie, which further explains her intense workout in the gym.

Fatima Is Worried Obviously, her fierce preparation for the movie has left Fatima worried.



On a related note, recently it was reported that Katrina Kaif is not happy with Aamir Khan after he gave this statement to the media, "My every film has women in a significant role. Even in Thugs of Hindostan, the central role is the girl which is being played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. The story of the film is about her."



Also Read: AWW! Anushka Shetty Is Really POSSESSIVE About Rumoured Boyfriend Prabhas; Keeps CHECKING His Phone