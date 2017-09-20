 »   »   » Smart Move! Here’s How Shraddha Kapoor Tried To Impress Prabhas, Before Shooting For Saaho!

Ever since, we have watched Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2, we can't stop waiting for his next film, Saaho. For the first time, Prabhas will be seen romancing any Bollywood actress i.e., Shraddha Kapoor and we are helluva excited.

According to Bollywoodlife, Shraddha has found a very smart way to impress Prabhas before shooting for Saaho. Wanna know what is it? Scroll down for details..

Indeed, A Smart Move! BL quoted as saying, "Turns out, the actress watched all his south movies before she met him. She watched all his previous films and apparently surprised the Baahubali star with her knowledge on his movies." Shraddha On Saaho Recently, while talking to an entertainment portal, when Shraddha was asked about Saaho, she said, "I am so excited to work with Prabhas. Someone else had asked me, how does it feel like, you know, that you get to be a part of this film?" She's Happy To Be The Lead Actress "And I said I feel really good that I am the one who gets to be in this film, of course," added Shraddha Kapoor. I Want To Be Part Of The Best Films: Shraddha Shraddha also went to say, "And I'm very clear that I want to be a part of the best films. And that's what going after, and that's what I think I'm attracting in my life." Shraddha About Her Role In Saaho "It's too early, we've not even started shooting yet." When she was quizzed whether she can reveal when she will start shooting, she replied with a smile, "Soon."

Saaho has already gone on floors. Currently, the shooting is going on in Hyderabad. Buzz is, it will also be shot in Mumbai, Romania and Abu Dhabi.