 »   »   » UPSETTING! Here's Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shahrukh Khan Are REJECTING Films With Each Other!

Aishwarya Rai ने Shahrukh Khan से 14 साल तक इसलिए नहीं की बात ! | FilmiBeat

Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved jodis of the B-town. They are one those rare pairs of the B-town, who have not only played lovers on screen, but also siblings.

Ever since the duo did a small cameo in Karan Johar's last film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, rumours have been rife that the duo is planning to work together as a lead pair, once again.

Sadly, it's been almost a year since the release of ADHM and there's no confirmation from SRK or Aishwarya about their collaboration. Wondering why? We will tell you!

They Have Rejected Three Films Together "Ever since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released, Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been offered three big films together." Personally, Everything Is Fine Between Them The source told Bollywood Life, "Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share a great bond. They had a wonderful time together at a recent event too." Here's Why They Haven't Accepted Films Together "But they refused all the movies offered to them just because they weren't up to the mark," added the source. This Is Indeed Bad News.. "They would love to work together once again, but only when the right script comes their way. For now, they are not doing or are not in talks for any film." Recently, Aish-SRK's Pics Were Trending All Over The Social Media Recently, the duo graced the red carpet of Vogue Women Of The Year and boy, their pictures became the talk of the town as they were looking effing hot together. And Then This Happened.. Not just that, they were also seen posing for a selfie together along with Gauri Khan and have us aww'ing over their sweet bonding. Do You Wanna See Aish-SRK Again? Coming back to SRK-Aish pairing, are you also one of those, who are longing to see Shahrukh & Aishwarya as the lead pair in a film?

Let us know in the comments section below.