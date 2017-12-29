 »   »   » HOT BUZZ! Varun Dhawan To Tie The Knot With Rumoured Girlfriend Natasha Dalal In Mid- 2018?

Varun Dhawan to get MARRIED to Girlfriend Natasha in Mid 2018? | FilmiBeat

This piece of news might break the hearts of many female fans of Varun Dhawan! If the latest scoop is to be believed then this one of the most eligible bachelors in tinsel town might get hitched soon.

Rumors are rife that the 'Judwaa 2' actor is all set to go the Anushka Sharma way and tie the knot in mid-2018. Scroll down to read more details...

Wedding Bells Ringing Soon? As per a Deccan Chronicle report, Varun might tie the knot with alleged flame Natasha Dalal next year. The First Step Varun recently became a proud owner of a plush apartment. The report further read that sources close to the Dhawan family told them that the actor is all set to tie the knot with Natasha and his move to the new house is a step towards the same. Love Ke Effects The report further quoted a family friend of Dhawans as saying, "Till recently, Varun swore he would never move out of his parents' home. But Natasha made it clear that she wanted her own home with Varun after marriage. For a while, they even separated over the issue. But the actor gave in and moved into his own place. He still lives close to his parents' house." The Break-Up Rumours Earlier, there were strong rumours about Varun calling his relationship with Natasha 'quits' after he made solo appearances at Diwali parties this year. Worry Not, All's Well! However amidst the breakup rumours, Natasha attended Varun's house-warming party and was recently also spotted dining with him along with few friends, thus suggesting that all's well. Is Marriage On Varun's Mind? On the other hand, Varun when recently asked on a podcast about his wedding plans had quipped, "Honestly, we have not thought that much ahead. Sometimes in life, when you find someone and that connection is formed, then everything else that you thought was the be-all and end-all of life, doesn't actually matter." When Varun Opened Up About His Relationship "I have never hidden it from anyone that I have been in a relationship. I have just never spoken about it openly. She is not from the film line, so as much as I can, I protect her from the media frenzy."

After Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma, will we get to see another big fat Indian wedding in Bollywood in 2018? Let's wait and watch!