 »   »   » HOT BUZZ! What Happened When Ex Lovers Akshay Kumar & Priyanka Chopra Came Under One Roof?

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were rumoured to be dating at one point. It was said that the two fell for each other while they were shooting for Aitraaz until Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna intervened and objected to their alleged relationship.
As per a Pinkvilla report, at the recent Zee Cine Awards 2017, the ex lovers found themselves in an awkward situation when they came under one roof. Scroll down to read more...
How They Avoided Bumping Into Each Other
Akshay bagged the Viewer's Choice Best Actor Male for Jolly LLB 2 at the awards ceremony while PeeCee performed at the event. But the two didn't have a chance of bumping into each other backstage as Akshay collected his award and left after Priyanka went backstage post her dance act.
They Have Moved On In Their Lives
The Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Akshay and Priyanka's team earlier have always ensured that both are not present at the same venue at the same time. Not that there is any awkwardness between the two stars as both have moved on tremendously ahead in their respective careers, but just to avoid any unnecessary media speculations."
How Akshay Found Himself In The Audience When PC Entered Stage
"This time apparently some miscommunication happened between them. Last night at the Zee Cine Awards, Akshay arrived a few minutes earlier before he was presented the award. When he came and sat down, Priyanka's scintillating performance started amidst much sparkle and dazzle. After Akshay was seated, Priyanka entered and her first song was Teri Chahaton Ke Jal Se from Akshay and Priyanka's hit film Aitraaz. Among other numbers that she performed to, the title song of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was another."
Here's What Happened Next
The source adds, "Amidst it all, the camera kept panning to Akshay's face which of course they will show on television. Of course, the superstar had to watch the show as he had walked in a few minutes early. Akshay seemed to be enjoying it like he would, any other star's performance. Fact is, that because of the timing he had no choice but to wait it out."
Remember This?
It's been 12 years since Akshay shared screen space with Priyanka. When asked about it on Rajat Sharma's show, the actor had said, "There is nothing like that. I have worked on five films with Priyanka. It's not like I don't want to work with her. Except for Rani Mukerji, I have worked with every heroine. If there is an opportunity, I will surely work with Priyanka Chopra."