 »   »   » HOT SCOOP! Shahrukh Khan's Dwarf Role Is Inspired By Game Of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister?

Shahrukh Khan's last film Jab Harry Met Sejal may have failed to work its charm at the box office. But that hasn't deterred the superstar from going on an experimental spree.

Now, all eyes are set on his upcoming Aanand L. Rai film which is said to be one of his most challenging roles of his career. The movie has Shahrukh playing a dwarf. Meanwhile, we have got for you some hottest scoop on the same. Scroll down to read more...

The Game Of Thrones Connection One hears that King Khan's dwarf role in this flick has a Game Of Thrones connection. His Role Inspired By GOT's Tyrion Lannister? Yes, you had that right! As per a DNA report, SRK's character is inspired from Tyrion Lannister played by Peter Dinklage in the blockbuster show Game Of Thrones. A Happy-Go-Lucky Guy The daily quoted a source as saying, "The source of Shah Rukh's character is definitely on the lines of Tyrion Lannister, who is happy and always celebrating his life. Shah Rukh will play a happy dwarf, who brings families together." A Double Role For Shahrukh? Reports suggest that the 'Baadshah' of Bollywood will be seen in a double role. A source informed Pinkvilla, "While everyone knows that Shah Rukh is playing a dwarf in the film, only the unit and cast know that SRK actually has a double role in the movie. Both The Characters Are Different From Each Other The source further added, "While one of them is a dwarf, the other is an average, regular kind of a common man and he is again played by Shah Rukh. The star will play his usual charming, romantic self in that role as we get to see him sing and dance. Both characters are completely different from each other, strongly performance-oriented and both the leading ladies get a chance to romance SRK. They have equal lengths in the films and hence they signed up for the film." Let's Talk About Love Anushka will romance the normal guy while Katrina will romance the dwarf. It's not an experimental film at all but about friendships and love. Shah Rukh has made a five-minute clip of the film and shown it to some of his close friends in B-Town and all have been raving about it," quipped a source. No Scenes Between Anushka And Katrina Anushka Sharma had confirmed that she won't be sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif in the film as they don't have scenes together.

Recently, Aanand L. Rai had revealed that the next schedule of his film is slated to roll in September.