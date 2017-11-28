 »   »   » HOT BUZZ! Was Ajay Devgn Offered The Role Of Alauddin Khilji In Padmavati Before Ranveer Singh?

When the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati released, everyone couldn't stop raving about Ranveer Singh's menacing avatar as Alauddin Khilji.

Meanwhile, lately there have been reports doing the rounds that Ranveer's role was earlier offered to Ajay Devgn. Surprised? So are we! Scroll down to read more...



Did Ajay's Loss Become Ranveer's Gain? There have been rumors doing the rounds that the role of Alauddin Khilji was earlier offered to Ajay Devgn before Ranveer Singh came into the picture.





Just Baseless Rumours According to a Deccan Chronicle report, all these stories are baseless.

He Was Never Offered Padmavati A source in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions dismissed the stories as "irrelevant PR" and told the tabloid, "Ajay was never offered Padmavati. The Khilji role was Ranveer Singh's from the very start."





But Ajay Was The First Choice For Bajirao Mastani The source further added, "Ajay had been offered Bajirao Mastani; he was the first choice for the role. And Bhansali sir was keen to team up with him again after Hum... Dil De Chuke Sanam. But things didn't work out then."

Ajay Too Had Confirmed The actor had earlier admitted that he was offered Bajirao Mastani, but things did not work out as he and Sanjay Leela Bhansali could not agree on the terms and conditions and the role eventually landed in Ranveer Singh's lap.

Ranveer Was S*it Scared To Play Khilji Coming back to Padmavati, the actor had confessed in a recent magazine interview, "I'm s**t scared. I'm playing an anti-hero. Only when I see the film, will I be able to assess my character. It's a risky move for me. That's why I took so much time to sign it. For a mainstream leading man to make a choice like this at this stage is dicey. It's a despicable character. He's mean."

A Senior Actor Had Even Warned Him "One of my seniors, and who I believe is one of the greatest actors of all time, advised me to be careful. She told me the Indian audience is naïve. If they love a character, the love will transfer to the actor who played it. In this case, if they hate my character, the hate will be transferred to me," he had said.

But Ranveer Being Ranveer... "I felt if I had to play negative, it had to be with Mr. Bhansali. Also, I cannot say no to him. If I have any standing, it's because of his films. He gave me Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram-Leela at a time when my career wasn't going great guns. He had me play Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani, a character that was ahead of my years. I'm indebted to him as an artiste. He has pushed my boundaries and got the best out of me."



Folks, do you think Ajay could have played Alauddin Khilji better than Ranveer Singh? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section before.