 »   »   » MONEY TALK! How Much Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Are CHARGING For Saaho? The PAY DISPARITY Is Shocking

Yesterday, we had reported that Shraddha Kapoor has been finalised for the Prabhas starrer Saaho and now, we can't contain our excitement to witness the chemistry of Prabhas & Shraddha in Saaho.
As you all know, Saaho is a big budget film and undoubtedly, Prabhas is the ultimate 'man of the moment'. Do you have any idea, how much these two stars are getting paid for Saaho? Keep reading!
Initially, Shraddha Wanted 12 Crores
Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "It's a big budget action extravaganza costing Rs. 150 Crore. Originally Shraddha wanted 12 crore."
And She Has A Valid Reason For Her Demand..
"Her reasoning was that as the film is being shot in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu - simultaneously, the shooting would be more taxing for her and she wouldn't be able to shoot for other films then."
Rs 4 Crores Per Language
"She charges Rs. 4 crore (approx.) per film for her Hindi films so she wanted the same per Tamil and Telugu film."
After Negotiation, Makers Convinced Shraddha For Rs 9 Crores
"After negotiating and bargaining for weeks as the producers were keen to have her opposite Prabhas and she suits the role, their final offer was Rs. 9 Crores."
Prabhas’ Remuneration Will Blow Your Mind
The source further added, "The deal got finalized last week. But the fact remains that Prabhas will take the 30 crores as remuneration and more than triple of what Shraddha is getting today."
Prabhas Will Be Undergoing Training
"Saaho will be shot in Mumbai, Abu Dhabi and Romania and every character in the film has many shades but Prabhas himself will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and will be seen doing lots of modern-day action and will be undergoing training."
Prabhas Has Raised His Market Price
"His role is completely different from Baahubali and post that he's also raised his market price from Rs. 25 crore to 30 crore (approx) and deservingly so.
The Pay Disparity Is Surprising
The pay disparity between Prabhas & Shraddha might sound shocking to you but there's no denying that the niche that Prabhas has carved himself is incomparable hence, his remuneration is pretty much justified!