 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan To Play A Kabaddi Player In His Next? Read Details!

Sports-themed movies are a rage in Bollywood and the first to explore this uncharted territory was Shahrukh Khan in the film Chak De India and many other actors followed suit from then on. Salman Khan did it in Sultan and Aamir Khan in Dangal and now even Akshay Kumar is shooting for a hockey-themed film, Gold.

Also Read: Bollywood Stars Turned Into Game Of Thrones Characters! Which One Do You Like The Most?

DNA has now reported that Hrithik Roshan is all set to jump on the sports bandwagon and would play the role of a kabaddi player in his upcoming movie which is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

The report revealed that the script of the film is complete and the pre-production work will begin soon and the film will go on floors when the time is right. The title of the film has not been finalised yet and we'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation from the film-makers about the upcoming movie.

Also, Hrithik Roshan will be a part of Krrish 4 and the film will go on floors by the end of 2017 and is slated to hit the theatres on December 2018. He will also be seen in the film Super 30 where he will play the role of a mathematician and IIT tutor. It's a busy year for Hrithik Roshan.

Also Read: Shahrukh Khan Gets A Kings Welcome In Dubai! Fans Flock From All Corners To See The Actor! View Pics