 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan To Play Both Hero & Villain In Krrish 4? Read Details!

Hrithik Roshan is all set to don the superhero avatar once again in Krrish 4 and this time, it looks like he'll portray the character of both good and evil at once. Yes, reports state that Krrish will be both a hero and a villain in the upcoming movie and the storyline will show both the traits simultaneously.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela To Romance This Newcomer In Hate Story 4!

A source opened up to Deccan Chronicle by saying, "Hrithik has wanted to explore both the yin and yang, the positive and the negative side of the personality simultaneously. This is his chance to do so."

Also, film-maker Rakesh Roshan believes that Krrish is the only superhero in India who is a household name and said, "When my wife showed me a tweet with Bappa's picture as Krrish, it reaffirmed my belief that Krrish is the original superhero we have. It boosted my confidence and inspired me to make the fourth instalment."

Also Read: Bikini Diaries! Lipstick Under My Burkha Actress Aahana Kumra Holidays In Australia!

Hrithik has already played double roles in Krrish, Krrish 3 and Koi Mil Gaya where he essays the role of father and son. We'll have to wait and watch if Krrish 4 will have a double role in terms of positive and negative characters or will it be one person itself showing double personality traits.