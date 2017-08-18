 »   »   » Once Humiliated For Being OVERWEIGHT! Now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Will SHUT Body Shamers Like A Boss

Ever since, Aiswharya Rai Bachchan was crowned 'Miss World', she has been referred to as one of the most beautiful faces of India. Even in her wildest dreams, she would not have thought that the same people, who used to admire her beauty so much, would one day humiliate her for being overweight.

It all happened post the delivery of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.The actress had put on oodles of weight and ended up being criticized by many of her followers. However, the actress never paid much attention to all this nonsense and took her time to get back in shape.



But you will be very happy to know that now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to teach a lesson to all those body shamers. Here's how..



Fanney Khan Revolves Around Body Shaming According to Pinkvilla, the only reason why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said 'yes' to Fanney Khan was because it deals with body shaming.

This Is Why Aish Gave Her Nod To This Film Says a source, "Stop body shaming and be yourself - is the strong message that Fanney Khan wants to give out. Body shaming happens when someone overweight is humiliated by making mocking or critical comments about their body shape or size."

Aishwarya Has Gone Through The Same "Aishwarya has undergone that post her pregnancy after she gave birth to Aaradhya and it's something she feels strongly about."

Aishwarya To Take On Body Shamers "She feels everybody is special and unique and possesses distinct talents and body shaming is terrible as the target gets humiliated and depressed."

She Said 'Yes' Within Two Weeks "Normally the actress takes a couple of months to finalize a script but this time when Atul approached her, along with the producers of the film, Prernaa Arora and Bhushan Kumar, Aishwarya read the script, heard the first narration and signed on the dotted line in two weeks."

She Was Always The First Choice For The Film "She was always the first choice for the team and is extremely excited about the film and the message it spreads," further added the source.

Plot Of Fanney Khan "The story revolves around a fat girl who is Anil Kapoor's daughter, who is obsessed about losing weight. Aishwarya plays a singer diva like Madonna and Beyonce.The girl meets Ash and gets inspired by her, who tells her she shouldn't worry about her weight but just be herself. Aishwarya becomes this young girl's inspiration and helps her to develop her true potential and shine."

Recently, Aishwarya Had Talked About Doing Fanney Khan "It's a wonderful idea why again I have chosen to be a part of that narrative. It's fun creatively and it's important given the larger overview and that's why I am really excited about it."



Aren't you excited about this film? After all, it deals with body shaming and it's high time to make a film on the same. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!