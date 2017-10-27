 »   »   » Wow! Inside Details About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Romance With Rajkummar Rao In Fanney Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan burned the screen with her hot chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor. Now, in Fanney Khan the actress is all set to romance Rajkummar Rao, who is ten years younger to her.

According to Bollywood Life, the makers are thinking of adding a scene and a few dialogues addressing the age difference.



About The Age Difference A source said, "Should the age difference not be mentioned at all?''

There Are So Many Pairs ''In real life, as well as in films, there are so many pairs where the woman is older than the man.''

People Would Wonder About The Age Difference ''At the same time, the audience will notice and wonder about the age difference.''

Aish & Raj Are Well Matched ''So, we will add a few lines justifying the age difference, though Aishwarya and Raj are very well-matched."

On A Related Note.. When Rajkummar Rao was asked about Aishwarya, he told a daily, "I haven't had the chance to shoot with her but had reading (script) and a few workshops sessions with her.''



Fanney Khan, believed to be a remake of a Dutch film named Everybody's Famous, will be directed by newcomer Atul Manjrekar. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and is expected to hit the screens in April 2018.



