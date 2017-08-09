 »   »   » INSIDE DETAILS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan UNHAPPY With Media For Making Her Allahabad Pictures Viral?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recent visit to Allahabad along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and her mommy Vrinda Rai, was all over the media.

There were speculations about why they were doing the rituals so late as it's been four months, since her father Krishnaraj Rai had passed away. A source close to the couple spilled the beans and has also revealed that Aishwarya Rai and her family didn't want media attention during their Allahabad trip.

Here’s Why Aishwarya Is Immersing Ashes In Different Cities SKJBollywoodnews quoted a source as saying, "Aishwarya and her family have immersed his ashes in various places of important confluence according to religion and also those cities and towns which were of importance in Krishnaraj's life." ‘These Places Were Aishwarya’s Dad’s Favourites’ "These cities, including Allahabad and Mangalore were her dad's favorites and she and her family has been making trips to them to immerse the ashes." Her Allahabad Visit Raised Many Questions Among Her Fans "Last Saturday, they visited Allahabad to immerse the last ashes at the Sangam, the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati in Allahabad and the actress was again accompanied by Abhishek, Vrinda Rai, brother Aditya, their uncle and Ash-Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya." Why There Was Speculation About Her Visit To Allahabad? "When people saw her pics in Allahabad last week there was some speculation about why they were doing it so late after four months. Have they have forgotten that she and her family visited Mangalore for the same in April?" Aishwarya & Her Family Wanted It To Be A Private Trip "The Allahabad pics also Aishwarya and her family have no clue as it was a very private trip and they all flew on a chartered flight to the city so the media wouldn't get wind of it." In April, She Visited Mangalore After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father passed away, the first city that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress had gone to was Mangalore in the first week of April to immerse her father's ashes. Aishwarya Is Simply Following Her Community Rules The source further added, "From her community, the people immerse the ashes after a certain time and Aishwarya and her family had gone accordingly." Here’s Why Aishwarya Started From Uppinangady "Her father was originally from Uppinangady in Mangalore, hence the actress started from there". Later, She Also Conducted A Puja At Sahasra Lingeshwara Temple "Her brother Aditya has immersed the ashes at the Sangam or confluence of the Netravati and Kumaradhara rivers. They had all visited her family temple called Sahasra Lingeshwara and conducted a pooja there."

As far as her work front is concerned, she will be next seen in Fanney Khan, opposite Anil Kapoor.

When Chak De India's POOR OPENING At Box Office Left Shahrukh Khan All UPSET