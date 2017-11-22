 »   »   » REAL STORY! Insider Reveals How Paparazzi MISBEHAVED With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Left Her In TEARS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan CRIES after she failed to control Photographer; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Recently, pictures of a teary eyed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (clicked at a hospital) went viral on the Internet. The diva sponsored surgeries for 100 kids suffering from cleft lip issues on her late father Krishnaraj Rai's anniversary.

And something unexpected happened at the hospital, which made Aishwarya Rai Bahchan lose her cool on the paparazzi. An insider revealed the real story behind this shocking incident to DNA.

The Shutterbugs Went Berserk From the time the trio -Ash, Aaradhya and Vrinda - were spotted entering the hospital, the photographers went berserk. They Were Shouting At Each Other The photographers were screaming and shouting at each other. Aishwarya Had Already Posted For The Pictures But They were fighting for pictures whereas Aishwarya, along with her mom and daughter had already posed for the pictures. The Photographers Started Fighting With The Security The bouncers tried to clear the way when the photographers got into a fight with the security there. It Didn't End There That was not all. Inside, when the event began, the bullying tactics of some of the press photographers and camera persons continued. An Announcement Was Made Too A member from the hospital tried to make an announcement on the mic several times asking everyone to maintain discipline but to no avail. When Aishwarya Stepped In That was when Ash stepped in and asked the media and the photographers to calm down. "Can you all please shush? We are standing here only.'' Aish Said, ''Stop Your Cameras'' She said while the lens men kept clicking. An irritated Aishwarya then reiterated, "Stop it, I'm talking. Ek second ke liye aap camera bandh kijiye (stop your cameras for a second)." Aishwarya Requested Again But Aishwarya requested them politely again, asking them to maintain silence since the event was at a hospital and for a few minutes, everyone listened to her. This Time She Lost Her Cool But right after the AV was played, and the kids were brought in, the photographers once again started clicking. Ash then gave the photogs and the videographers a piece of her mind. She Was Badly Hurt Teary-eyed she said, "You do not need to click my photographs. I'm asking you all to please keep silent.'' She Said ''You guys don't need these images or this clip. We are used to these events because we belong to this business.'' What's Wrong With You All? ''Please show some respect. This is not a premiere or another public event. There are children here. What's wrong with you all?"

Also Read: RESPECT! Shocked Aamir Khan CALLS Deepika Padukone; PROMISES Help After Reading About Death Threats