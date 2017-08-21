 »   »   » UNEXPECTED! Anushka Shetty UPSET With Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's Casting In Saaho? Here's The Truth

On one side, Superstars like Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan left all disappointed as their films didn't create much buzz and did terrible job box-office, while, Prabhas, who's riding high on Baahubali 2 massive success, is in tremendous buzz owing to his next film, Saaho!

We all know that Shraddha Kapoor has been finalised for Saaho and much to our surprise, fans aren't much happy about the same. Rumours were also rife that Anushka Shetty was also not much pleased with the casting of Shraddha. Sorry to disappoint you, but that's not the truth at all!



Anushka Approved The Casting Of Shraddha According to Bollywood Life, an insider reveals that Shraddha Kapoor was finalised for Saaho only after Anushka Shetty's approval.

Saaho Makers Didn't Want To Spoil Their Relation With Anushka Says an insider, "The makers of Saaho didn't want to spoil their equation with Anushka just because they couldn't collaborate together for Saaho."

Anushka Shetty Was Constantly In The Loop "They have high regards for the actress so they ensured to keep her in the loop, every time they would consider someone else for the role right from Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif."

Here's Why Anushka Opted Out Of Saaho "That's a different thing that Anushka too after one point of time started feeling that in a way it's good she didn't fit into the character; for the pressure around her chemistry with Prabhas was anyway getting too much to handle."

Anushka Is Happy For Shraddha However, the same source also revealed that "Anushka Shetty is relatively very happy that Shraddha has stepped into her shoes for Saaho."

Prabhas Has Kick-started The Shooting On a related note, let us inform you that Prabhas has already kick-started shooting for Saaho. "It's shoot time, almost 4 and half years for Baahubali journey, excited to enter a new action world called Saaho," has shared Prabhas on Facebook.

Saaho Team Ropes In Jackie Shroff Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, Jackie Shroff too has joined the film, he will be playing the third villain in the film, Chunky Pandey and Neile Nitin Mukesh will be the other two villains in the film.



The film is scheduled to release in 2018.