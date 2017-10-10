 »   »   » BATTLE OF RIVALS! Is Deepika Padukone Giving Sleepless Nights To Katrina Kaif?

2017 has been one 'bad year' for B-town as very few films (except, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Hindi Medium and Judwaa 2) set the silver screens on fire. But now, since the trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati has been released, things seem to have started to change at the box-office.

Most of the celebs are in awe of the Padmavati trailer and the extravagant work of maverick director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, this might give Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan sleepless nights as Tiger Zinda Hai releases the same month as Padmavati.

Katrina-Salman VS Deepika-Shahid If on one side, Katrina Kaif is reuniting with her ex-beau, Salman Khan after four years, Deepika Padukone will be seen romancing Shahid Kapoor for the first time. Now, it would be interesting to see which pair draws more crowd to the theatres. The 'tried & tested' one or the freshly brewed one! It's Action Vs Historical Drama On the other side, when you compare the genre of these two films, they are completely opposite! While Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai is an action-packed film, Deepika's Padmavati is out and out a historical drama. Padmavati's Casting Is Bigger Than Tiger Zinda Hai! There's no denying that Salman Khan is a one man army but considering his last failure at the box office, the Deepika-Shahid-Ranveer starrer is more on the safer side than Tiger Zinda Hai as for the first time, this trio is coming together for a film! Who's Superior In Acting? With films like Cocktail, Ram Leela, Piku and Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Padukone has already proved her acting skills and won many hearts, while Katrina is still struggling with her average performances in her movies, which resulted in her movies flopping in succession, i.e., Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho & Jagga Jasoos. That's The Bonus Point For Deepika! We are sure to flatter on Deepika's acting skills. On the other hand Katrina might not be so kinda outstanding in acting as she could've been! Ranveer's Khilji Avatar In Padmavati No matter how the film turn out, one thing is sure that Ranveer Singh is going to blow minds with his 'evil' avatar in Padmavati and will leave the critics in awe of himself. This indeed makes Padmavati a little more interesting than Tiger Zinda Hai, in which Salman Khan won't be doing anything new. Time To Jot Down Your Thoughts! The comparison between Deepika & Katrina is bound to happen, if Tiger Zinda Hai releases on time in December. What's your prediction? Which movie will be praised more by critics & fare better at the box-office?

Let us know in the comments section below!