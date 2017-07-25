 »   »   » TOTALLY UNEXPECTED! Is Ranbir Kapoor DATING Mahira Khan? An Insider Spills The Beans!

She may not do a Bollywood film again, but Mahira Khan has left quite an impact on India's audience with her performance opposite Shahrukh Khan in Raees. Not so long ago, she was spotted with Ranbir Kapoor in Dubai and left the tinsel town buzzing.

What's the latest topic that is grabbing the attention of her fans? Well, her budding closeness with Ranbir Kapoor! A friend of Ranbir reveals about the growing fondness between the two actors and here's what he has to say:

NO REGRETS! When Anushka Shetty Chose Prabhas Over Ajay Devgn & Left Him UPSET!

Ranbir Is Fond Of Mahira "Ranbir is very fond of this lady (Mahira Khan)," says a close friend of Ranbir to Deccan Chronicle. Ranbir Shows Her Pics To His Friends "He (Ranbir) speaks about her (Mahira) very warmly and affectionately, and proudly shows her pictures on his phone to close friends." More Than Friends? "This is building into something more than just a casual friendship," further added Ranbir Kapoor's friend. When Mahira Talked About Ranbir Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira had told a daily, "Among the younger lot, I would say Ranbir Kapoor. He is a brilliant actor." Ranbir On Mahira Not so long ago, when Ranbir was asked to share a list of which actresses he finds pretty as a part of an interview to a web portal, to which Ranbir had said, "Mahira Khan from Pakistan is very pretty." What Do You Think? What's your take on the same? Do you also think Ranbir and Mahira are more than friends or it's just a rumour? Let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Jagga Jasoos and will be next seen in the Dutt biopic. The film is slated to hit the theatres next year.