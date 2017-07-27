 »   »   » HOT NOW! Is Ranbir Kapoor IN LOVE With Mahira Khan? Read What The Actress REVEALED To Her Friends

This is one of the most discussed topics in Bollywood right now. Ranbir Kapoor, who broke up with Katrina Kaif last year, is being linked with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan now.

The two met at an event and are continuously in touch after that. Many believe that it is more than a casual friendship. Read what Mahira told her friends about it.

How This Rumour Started A report in Deccan Chronicle had stated, "Ranbir is very fond of Mahira. He talks about her very warmly and affectionately." He Proudly Shows His Friends Mahira's Pictures ''The actor proudly shows off her pictures on his phone to his close friends." Ranbir Kapoor - Mahira Khan CLOSENESS is creating BUZZ in B-Town ! | FilmiBeat Are They More Than Friends? ''This is building into something more than just a casual friendship." Ranbir & Mahira's First Meeting Ranbir and Mahira had met during the Global Teacher Prize event in Dubai in March this year and were also seen bonding pretty well. How Mahira Reacted To These Link-up Rumours A friend close to Mahira said, "Mahira is mighty pissed with the reports.'' They Met But This Does Not Mean That They Are Dating ''Just because she and Ranbir met for a couple of times and are still in touch with each other through common friends doesn't mean they are dating!" So, Is Ranbir Single? Does that mean that after his break-up with Katrina Kaif Ranbir wants to remain single? Well, Affair Or No Affair, We Would... Well, we would love to see Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan romancing each other on the big screen. What about you guys?

