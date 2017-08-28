 »   »   » STRANGE! Is Saif Ali Khan AVOIDING Bollywood Parties For This Reason?

These days, one might get to see more of Saif Ali Khan at several launch and promotional events rather than making appearances at Bollywood parties, unlike his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Reason? Reportedly, the actor has now turned into a recluse. In fact, he chose to keep his birthday party this year a personal fare, instead of throwing up a big party for the industry friends. Scroll down to know what brought about this change in him...



Saif Has Realized That Friends In Bollywood Are Only Fair-Weather Ones A Deccan Chronicle report quoted a source as saying, " Saif has realised that friends in Bollywood are only fair-weather ones and their friendship actually does not mean anything except to party during happy times and not entertain you when the going is tough."

His Films Have Failed To Work In Recent Times "Saif's films have not been doing well at all lately."

His So-Called Friends From Bollywood Only Want To Work & Hobnob With The Successful "He has understood that his so-called friends from Bollywood only want to work and hobnob with the successful. So, he has decided to stay away from the limelight."

Saif Doesn't Need The Publicity Nor The Money From Films To Ruin His Life The source further added, "Saif is of royal blood. He is now the Nawab of Pataudi. He has to have his lifestyle and life the way he wants it. He does not need the publicity nor the money from films to run his life. So, he has decided to stay aloof from the Bollywood soirees."

On The Work Front Saif has a string of films coming up next which include Kaalakaandi, Chef and Baazaar. He is also set to make his debut in a TV series titled Sacred Games. It is based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel by Indian author Vikram Chandra and will be streaming on Netflix. The series will be produced in partnership with Phantom Films and shot on location in India.

His Daughter Sara Meanwhile, his daughter Sara too is stepping into Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath.







Stay tuned for more updates.