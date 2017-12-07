 »   »   » AWESOME! Is This The New Release Date Of Prabhas & Shradhha Kapoor Starrer Saaho?

Saaho is Prabhas' most awaited film after Baahubali 2. His fans are dying to watch his action avatar in the movie. And this is the first time, the handsome actor will romance our Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor in the action thriller.

As per India.com, the film is being finalised for Diwali 2018 release. More details below.



A Source Informed "There have been reports that Saaho is aiming for a Diwali release but then we also heard that since the shoot is still on and the VFX in the slick entertainer will require additional time on the editing table, it might get pushed to 2019.''

But Sujeeth Wants To Finish The Movie In 2018 ''But word is that director Sujeeth and production house UV Creations are determined to finish the project on time and release the film in 2018 itself."

The Team Does Not Want A Gap ''Prabhas' team doesn't want a gap of more than a year between the superstar's films. His last film, Baahubali: The Conclusion, released in April 2017.''

The Entire Team Is In Dubai As of now, the crew is in Dubai, shooting some death defying stunt sequences under the guidance of Kenny Bates, who also choreographed action for Transformers.

What The Makers Want The makers are going all out to ensure that after SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Prabhas' next film shows him in an equal, if not more, grand style.



For the uninitiated, Saaho is made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, and will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.



