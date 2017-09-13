 »   »   » SUSPICIOUS! Is This The REAL Reason Hrithik Roshan Is NOT REACTING To Kangana Ranaut's Allegations?

Fearless Kangana Ranaut bared her heart out in a recent interview. The queen of Bollywood didn't think twice about answering any question related to her past.

How It Started ''It all started when Kangana referred to Hrithik as a "silly ex" in an interview.'' Hrithik's Shocking Tweet On Kangana "Same day, Hrithik wrote on Twitter that he would rather have an affair with the Pope than the women the media has been linking him up with." Hrithik Sent A Legal Notice Soon, Hrithik Roshan sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut, saying she should apologise for her comments on him. Now Hrithik Is Playing Safe "Hrithik's lawyers have strictly advised him to stay away from making any comments.'' Reason Behind It ''It would put him in jeopardy, if he reacts in any manner to what Kangana is doing.'' Karan Johar Also Urged Hrithik To Speak About Kangana "Karan Johar urged his good friend Hrithik Roshan to speak about the issue.'' Hrithik Does Not Want To Get Into It Again ''Hrithik, however, does not want to comment despite being urged by Karan.'' Hrithik & Karan Discussed Kangana ''Hrithik and Karan discussed Kangana. The filmmaker even advised that he is the one who needs to speak now, but the actor is playing it safe.''

While the actress revealed every minor detail about his affair with Hrithik Roshan, the actor is still maintaining a stoic silence over the issue. Those who have come late, Hrithik was the one who filed a court case against Kangana Ranaut. Now a leading web portal has revealed the real reason as to why Hrithik is not reacting to Kangana's allegations.

