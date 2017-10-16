 »   »   » Katrina Kaif BEWARE! Iulia Vantur BREAKS Salman Khan's Friendship With Ex-Lover Sangeeta Bijlani

Yes, you read it right. Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani is no longer a part of his friend circle, all thanks to his current girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Sangeeta Bijlani was a regular at all family functions and events of the Khans after her divorce with cricketer husband Azharuddin. But not anymore! Keep reading to know more!

Iulia Is The Reason... According to Spotboye, ''Iulia Vantur is the reason why Sangeeta Bijlani has been MIA from all important occasions in the family.'' Things Were Not Smooth... ''Things were not going smooth between the two ladies since sometime.'' It Started At A Gym ''And the final nail in the coffin was an episode which unfolded in the gym where they both work out.'' What Happened Exactly.. ''Sangeeta and Iulia had a big showdown over a trivial issue while working out and since then Sangeeta has disappeared from the circuit.'' Sangeeta Has Unfollowed Every Member Of The Khan Family Not just this, Sangeeta has also ‘unfollowed' every member of Salman's family on social media. Salman's Siblings Have Also Unfollowed Her Alvira, Atul Agnihotri and Arpita have also ‘unfollowed' the actress. But surprisingly, Iulia Vantur & Aayush Sharma are still following her. Was This A Hint? Sangeeta wrote a blog in July 2017 and it was all about a soured friendship and was titled, "Fractured Friendships... Should You Mend Them Or End Them?" Here's The Proof She was also missing from Arpita Khan Sharma's Diwali bash which happened recently.

We wonder what Salman Khan has to say on this!

