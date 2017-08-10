 »   »   » IS SHE INSECURE? Iulia Vantur To Join Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif For TZH Shoot In Abu Dhabi

Reports of Iulia Vantur dating superstar Salman Khan has been doing the rounds since a very long time. While the duo hasn't really opened up about their relationship, Iulia maintains that she is close friends with Salman.

Amidst all this, there were rumours about Iulia being uncomfortable with Salman's ex Katrina Kaif. That's why we were quite surprised when we heard that the Romanian beauty might soon fly to Abu Dhabi to join her beau who is busy shooting with Katrina for Tiger Zinda Hai. Read on to know more...



70% of Tiger Zinda Hai Is Complete As per a Deccan Chronicle report, a source close to the project has revealed that 70 percent of the movie is already complete and they will wrap the shoot of the movie by the first week of September.





Iulia To Join Salman And Team Reportedly, Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur will be joining Salman and the team in Abu Dhabi.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's CLOSENESS making Iulia Vantur INSECURE | FilmiBeat Past & The Present While one would think that the two might give each other a cold shoulder there given Kat's past and closeness with Salman, they both have found a common ground. They know their places in Salman's life.





Salman And Katrina Share An Amazing Camaraderie The report further quoted a source as saying, "They've taken their relationship to the next level. There is an amazing understanding between them now. They sit and chat for hours between shots. He gives her a lot of gyaan between shots. Earlier, she didn't listen to him. Now she does; very carefully."





Will Lulia Get Upset? Now, it needs to be seen how Lulia would react to their bonding on the sets.



Talking about Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar this time. The film also stars Paresh Rawal in a never seen before avatar and is slated to release on 22nd December.