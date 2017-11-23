 »   »   » Whopping Amount! Jacqueline Fernandez Offered 5 Crores To Star In A Punjabi Music Video?

It looks like Judwaa 2 has given Jacqueline Fernandez a double bonanza, as reports are doing the rounds that a Punjabi musician has approached the actress to star in his music video and is offering a whopping Rs 5 Crores as remuneration.
A source close to the actress was quoted as saying, "Jacqueline has been offered for over 5 Crores to feature in this particular Punjabi music video." She's been a part of many peppy and hit dance numbers and hence the makers are keen to have her on board.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez has been offered a whopping amount of Rs 5 Crores to star in a Punjabi music video.
Wait & Watch
Jacqueline Fernandez has not given her nod yet and we'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation.
Once In A Lifetime
Rs 5 Crores to star in a music video is surely a once in a lifetime opportunity and we hope Jacqueline will soon make the right decision.
In Demand
The makers of the music video are confident that Jacqueline Fernandez will attract attention and garner more fans in return.
Full Confidence
Jacqueline Fernandez has starred in many peppy hit numbers and that gives the Punjabi makers the confidence to feature her in their music video.
Double Dhamaka
Judwaa 2 has really boosted Jacqueline Fernandez's remuneration and has doubled her price. She's lucky!
Box Office
Judwaa 2 starring Jacqueline Fernandez successfully crossed the 100 Crores mark at the box office.