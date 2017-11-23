 »   »   » Whopping Amount! Jacqueline Fernandez Offered 5 Crores To Star In A Punjabi Music Video?

It looks like Judwaa 2 has given Jacqueline Fernandez a double bonanza, as reports are doing the rounds that a Punjabi musician has approached the actress to star in his music video and is offering a whopping Rs 5 Crores as remuneration.

A source close to the actress was quoted as saying, "Jacqueline has been offered for over 5 Crores to feature in this particular Punjabi music video." She's been a part of many peppy and hit dance numbers and hence the makers are keen to have her on board.

