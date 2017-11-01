 »   »   » WAIT, WHAT! Jhanvi Kapoor To Work With Mom Sridevi In Mr India 2?

Recently, producer Boney Kapoor and Sridevi had confirmed that a sequel to Mr India is on the cards. Since then, everyone is eagerly waiting for more new details to emerge.

Amidst all this, we now hear that we might get to see Jhanvi Kapoor sharing screen space with mommy dearest Sridevi in this flick. Read on to know more details...

Two Much Fun A Deccan Chronicle report quoted a source as saying, "There are two pairs of leads in Mr India 2. While Anil Kapoor and Sridevi will reprise the roles that they played in the first film, there will be a new pair. Jhanvi is likely to play the young female lead." A Tough Choice If Jhanvi indeed decides to debut opposite her mother in Mr India 2, then it would be quite interesting to see how the audience would react as comparisons are bound to happen. When Shekhar Kapur Expressed No Interest In Helming Mr India 2 For those who came in late, Shekhar Kapur who had directed the 1987 hit Mr India had said that he has no intention to step in for the sequel. He had said, "It has become such a big hit, (if I) make it now or repeat it, we will spoil it. I have made and done whatever I wanted to. It should be made with another director." Ravi Udyawar To Take Up The Charge? Reports suggest that Ravi Udyawar who directed Sridevi starrer Mom might helm Mr India sequel. The Unbelievable Response Earlier, when Sridevi was quizzed about the sequel, she had said, "It's really amazing. Uss waqt when we were making Mr India, we never thought it will be spoken of even after 30 years. I am really amazed when I hear people talking about that film even now. But then, it's a very special film. Those days, there were no special effects, no graphics, nothing. But still, everyone did a splendid job and if people are still talking about it, that means something for sure." Something Special Coming Up She had further added, "It's too early to talk about Mr India 2. We have definitely thought of doing a part two. But the subject isn't decided because it has to be something even more special than the first part."

Well, we just can't wait to hear some official announcement from the makers' side soon! Till then, you folks stay tuned for all the latest dope on this much awaited sequel.