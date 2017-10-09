 »   »   » Judwaa 2 Success! Varun Dhawan Asks, If There Is A Race, Then What Is The Finish Line?

Varun Dhawan is happy that his latest release Judwaa 2 has done significantly well at the box office but the actor said he is not part any rat race and his only aim is to entertain people.

The 30-year-old actor, who has had a great run at the ticket window since his first film "Student of the Year", said he is not working to outshine anyone else in the film industry.

"After 'Judwaa 2', trade feels your are a bit ahead in the race right now... There is no race. There is 'Race 3' which Remo D'Souza is directing with Salman Khanwhile will be very cool but there is no race between any of us. If there is a race, then what is the finish line? How is there ever a finish line?

"As artistes, we are just working towards entertaining people and making good films and hopefully, we will get to make a career. I feel amazing about being able to do that and provide for my family and my loved ones. But I am not working so I can be better than someone," Varun wrote on Twitter.

The actor will next be seen in YRF's Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, which also features Anushka Sharma, and October directed by Shoojit Sircar.