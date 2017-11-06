 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut To Play World’s First Woman Amputee Who Scaled Mount Everest?

It looks like Kangana Ranaut is all set to play a challenging role in a biopic of Arunima Sinha who became the world's first woman amputee to scale the Mount Everest and a source opened up to a leading tabloid by saying,

"The biopic on Arunima will be shot in a straight 60-day schedule. Kangana is currently shooting for the Rani Laxmi Bai biopic in Jaipur. Once the schedule ends in December, she will sign on the dotted line. The director will be finalised in a month."

Upcoming Biopic Arunima Sinha commented, "Farhan had come to meet me at my place here on May 18 and proposed to make a film on my life highlighting my struggle." Motivational Film She further commented, "I have accepted the offer. Farhan said he wanted to make the film on her so that people could know about my struggle and get motivated just like his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag through which life of a great athlete was presented before the world." Backed Out It is reported that Farhan Akhtar has backed out of the film and it is currently being backed by another production house. Kriti Sanon It was also reported that the film-makers first contacted Kriti Sanon to play the role of Arunima Sinha. Manikarnia Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. On Floors Right after the shoot of Manikarnika, she will start shooting for the biopic on Arunima Sinha.

