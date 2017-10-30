 »   »   » SHOCKING! Deepika Padukone's Popularity Is Making Kangana Ranaut INSECURE; Leaks Her Pictures

Kangana Ranaut is INSECURE with Deepika Padukone gaining Popularity | FilmiBeat

Deepika Padukone stunned everyone with her beautiful look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati.

But it seems that this gave Kangana Ranaut many sleepless nights. According to Deccan Chronicle, Kangana, who is next in line to portray a character of another real-life queen, Rani Laxmibai, is feeling insecure because of Deepika.

Kangana's Look Was Leaked Recently... Only recently was Kangana's look from Marnikarnika "leaked", and as it seems, it was more than just a leak.

Deepika's Popularity Making Kangana Ranaut Insecure Kangana is fearful of the massive attention Deepika is getting for her look, which was the reason behind the apparent ‘leaks' from the sets of the film.

How Is It Possible? "How else can you explain the multiple pictures of Kangana in a queen's avatar being ‘leaked' from the sets on a daily basis?''

Kangana Is Feeling Anxious ''Kangana may be feeling anxious, but it is too early for her pictures to come out much before the release of the film.''

It's A Knee-jerk Reaction ''She may well want to piggyback on Deepika's queen visuals coming out, but this is more of a knee-jerk reaction."

Manikarnika's Release Date Kangana's movie will hit the screens in April 2018.

On The Other Hand... Deepika Padukone's Padmavati will release on 1st December 2017.



So readers, whose look is better according to you, Manikarnika's or Rani Padmini's?



