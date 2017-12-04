 »   »   » OH! Kangana Ranaut REFUSES To Support Deepika Padukone Over Padmavati & The REASON Is Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut REFUSES to support Deepika Padukone over Padmavati Controversy | FilmiBeat

A couple of days ago, we had reported how Shabana Azmi is planning to initiate a campaign in the film industry so that she can get all the major actresses to sign a petition to the Prime Minister asking for Deepika Padukone's safety and protection over the Padmavati row!

Among others, we heard that Kangana Ranaut and Katrina Kaif were also approached by Shabana Azmi, but now we hear that Kangana blatantly refused to support Deepika and the reason revolves around Hrithik Roshan!

Kangana's Refusal Left Shabana Azmi Shocked An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Kangana refused point blank. She said an outright no to signing the petition, much to Shabana's shock and annoyance." Deepika Didn't Support Kangana Either The source continues, "What came as a clincher was the complete silence of the industry including Deepika Padukone, when Kangana Ranaut battled Hrithik Roshan." It's More Like A 'Tit For Tat' The source further added, "Kangana Ranaut probably feels no need to extend her support to anyone since no one supported her. And she is not all wrong." Recently, Deepika Avoided Walking Red Carpet For An Event "Deepika Padukone did not do a red carpet tonight, plus she came with solid police protection. Instead she made her entry from the other gate and made her stage entry," wrote a leading photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page. Deepika With Rekha Deepika Padukone received Most Glamorous Star award from Rekha at Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards and their pictures were too adorable to handle! Deepika Spotted With Ranveer Post attending Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards, Deepika made a quick exit and was later spotted with Ranveer Singh outside Zoya Akhtar's pad in Mumbai. Their PDA Left Everyone Drooling The best thing about that night was all the DeepVeer fans got to see PDA of Deepika & Ranveer as the duo was seen coming out of Zoya's pad holding each other's hand.

Coming back to Shabana Azmi's campaign, we wonder if Katrina Kaif will sign the petition or will she go the Kangana way as she too doesn't share a very warm equation with Deepika!