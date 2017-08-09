 »   »   » Patch-Up Details! Karan Johar ATTENDED Kajol's Birthday Party; Ajay Devgn MISSED It Because Of Him?

We all know that Karan Johar and Kajol had a bitter fall out that lasted for almost a year. But the two decided to bury the hatchet recently.

Not many are aware that Karan Johar attended Kajol's birthday party. Reportedly, Kajol extended the olive branch and texted Karan inviting him for her birthday lunch. More details below.

When Kajol Messaged Karan According to Mumbai Mirror, ''On August 5, Kajol invited family and a few friends to celebrate her 43rd birthday. And she decided to extend an olive branch to her longtime friend and director by sending him an invite too.'' It Was An Informal Lunch "It was an informal lunch. Karan sportingly turned up.'' Karan Johar Teared Up ''They hugged, chatted for a couple of hours and Karan teared up. When he left the ice had melted. They did not touch on the issues that had created the rift.'' It Was An Emotional Reunion Kajol invited Karan to her birthday; He RSVPed 'Yes'. "It was an emotional reunion, they genuinely care for each other.'' Ajay Devgn Missed The Party The report further stated that Kajol's husabnd Ajay Devgn was absent from the scene. When Karan Johar Said That Kajol Can Never Come Back A few months back, Karan had acknowledged in his autobiography, ''She can never come back to my life... she's killed every bit of emotion I had for her for 25 years.'' I Don't Think She Deserves Me ''I don't think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her anymore.'' But Things Began To Change After The Arrival Of KJo's Twins ''Things began to change after the arrival of KJo's twins this February. The new father sent Kajol a picture of his babies but things were far from back to normal.''

All's Well That Ends Well!

