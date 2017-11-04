 »   »   » AWESOME! This Celeb Made Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra Patch Up At Shahrukh Khan's Birthday

Shahrukh Khan's birthday was a lucky day for Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have patched up.

And guess who made it possible? It's none other than filmmaker Karan Johar. Read details below.

Karan Johar Reunited The Lovers The young lovers have been reunited by their (love) guru and mentor Karan Johar. Karan Sat Them Down Sources close to the gang say Karan sat them down and told them they were absolutely made for each other, and they should give each other another go. Flashback In August this year, Sidharth Malhotra had shocked everyone when he claimed that he was single. Jacqueline Was The Reason... Many believed Jacqueline Fernandez was the reason behind Alia-Sidharth's break-up. The two worked in A Gentleman together. But it seems those were just rumours.

On a similar note, Sidharth Malhotra indirectly expressed his love for Alia in a previous interview to a daily, ''Alia looks into my eyes and I look into hers and we get completely lost.''

He had further added, ''She is someone who I am very close to. She is one of the most important people in my life right now. We have known each other for a long time. We share a great rapport and I totally second what she says. I am happy that she is getting lost in my eyes."

