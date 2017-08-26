 »   »   » UGLY FIGHT! Kareena Kapoor Still ANGRY With Shahrukh Khan; Skips Gauri Khan's Store Launch!

Shahrukh Khan's gorgeous wife Gauri Khan, who is also an interior designer, recently launched her new store in Mumbai. Almost everyone from Bollywood were present at the launch except Kareena Kapoor.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Kareena Kapoor chose to give it a miss because of her fight with superstar Shahrukh Khan. More details below.

Bebo's No Show.. ''Perhaps Bebo had other pressing engagements, but her no-show has set tongues wagging.'' SRK & Kareena Had A Fall Out.. ''Shahrukh Khan and Kareena had a fall out during Ra.One (2011). Reason Behind It ''She gave more time to Saif Ali Khan's film Agent Vinod, which was being shot at the same time.'' Shahrukh Had Said He Would Not Work With Her Again Buzz is SRK had said he would not work with her again. Was this the reason Bebo stayed away? Surprisingly... Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma visited the store with her best friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. On The Work Front Kareena Kapoor will soon start the shooting of Veerey Di Wedding. While.. Shahrukh Khan has already started working on Aanand L Rai's next project.

