 »   »   » Wedding Bells For Karisma Kapoor! Would She Marry Boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal? Read Details!

Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor's divorce proceedings concluded last year and he went ahead and married Priya Sachdev, who was the ex-wife of Vikram Chatwal. If all goes well, Karisma Kapoor might marry her boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal as his divorce with his wife has come through. Sandeep's wife is an orthodontist and the divorce will be settled out of court.
Mid-Day reported that Sandeep, who owns a big pharmaceutical business, will pay Rs 3 crores each to his daughters, aged 12 and 9, while his wife, Ashrita will receive Rs 2 crores and the flat that they currently live in. The custody of the kids remains with Ashrita and the terms of the divorce were mutually agreed upon by the two in October, after which the matter will be resolved soon.
Alimony
