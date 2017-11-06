 »   »   » Kat Might Get Upset! Iulia Vantur Shares A Photo From Jungle, Was It Clicked By Salman Khan?

Recently there were reports about Iulia Vantur being upset with Salman Khan's growing closeness with 'ex' Katrina Kaif on the sets of their upcoming film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

During the Diwali weekend, one even heard that Iulia flew back to her hometown Romania as her visa was up for renewal. Well guess what, the goregous lady is back in India and has her superstar beau very much by her side. Scroll down to read more...

A Weekend Gateway As per a Spotboye report, Salman Khan had a surprise waiting for Iulia at the Mumbai Airport. He sent his own car to receive her and whisk her away to his Panvel farmhouse. A Major Hint Well, it was Iulia's Instagram story which gave it all away. She posted this beautiful picture. But what caught our attention was Salman's voice that one could faintly hear in the background. Ahem, ahem! Did Salman Click This Picture? The Romanian beauty later shared a picture of himself posing in the middle of the jungle. Your guess about the photographer is as good as ours! One More Snap It seems like Lulia couldn't stop posing for pictures in the beauty of nature. All's Well Recently when Iulia give Salman's Diwali bash a miss, there was a strong buzz that the superstar is planning to rekindle his relationship with Katrina. But now, going by the looks of Iulia's Instagram stories, it seems like things are sailing smooth between her and Salman and these were mere rumours.

Meanwhile, you folks stay tuned for all the latest dope from Bollywood!