 »   »   » SHOCKING DETAILS! Katrina Kaif AVOIDED Hrithik Roshan Because Of Ranbir Kapoor's INSECURITY?

Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan are one of the most good looking on-screen pairs of Bollywood. But post Bang-Bang the two did not work together.

It is said that Ranbir Kapoor was the reason why Katrina avoided Hrithik but after her break up with the Kapoor lad, it seems that Katrina is on a patch up spree.

Hrithik & Katrina's Affair According to Spotboye, ''Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were linked while they were filming Bang Bang.'' It Made Ranbir Kapoor Insecure Their closeness made the actress' then boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor insecure. Hrithik & Katrina Are Good Friends Now However, a lot has changed since then and from the looks of it, Hrithik and Katrina are good friends again. Hrithik Sent A Diwali Present For Katrina After receiving a Diwali gift from Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif posted, "@hrithikroshan Always has the best fitness advice." More About Their Alleged Affair Not so long ago, Kangana Ranaut too hinted about their alleged affair in a TV interview, she said, "Kisi Heroine Ke Saath Mein Yeh Manali Mein Shoot Kar Rahe They, Toh Wahaan Pe Unke Affair Ki Khabarein Aayi. (He was shooting with some heroine in Manali, so there were reports of his affair with her.)'' She Added ''Toh Maine Poocha Unko, Valentine's Tha February Mein, Maine Kahaa Ki Aapne Mujhe Phone Nahin Kiya Kuch Nahin? Toh Bole Main Kyun Karunga Phone?..." So, later when she asked him, as it was Valentine's Day, that why didn't he call her? He retaliated, ‘Why would I call you?...) Do You Think It's True? Well, readers do you also think that Hrithik and Katrina had an affair? Or was it just a publicity stunt? For The Uninitiated Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif have also worked together in the superhit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

