 »   »   » WHAT'S COOKING? Katrina Kaif Is Meeting Akshay Kumar Secretly These Days; Inside Details

Post her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif wants to completely focus on her career. The actress has not given any blockbuster from a long time and is trying really hard to give a boost to her career.

As per latest buzz, after signing films with superstars Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Katrina is trying to rekindle her friendship with Akshay Kumar. Is it for some film? Well, let's find out.

When Katrina Went To Meet Akshay A source told Pinkvilla, "Katrina had come to meet Aditya Chopra for Thugs Of Hindostan at YRF Studios, and after that dropped in to meet Akshay.'' Akshay & Katrina Kept Their Meeting A Secret ''Strangely while paps were there for her lunch with SRK, no photog was informed of her meeting with Akki.'' Katrina Was There For 30 Mins ''It was so hush-hush that she didn't even visit the TGILC sets. Katrina chatted with him for almost half an hour and then left.'' Is She Trying To Bag Akki's Kesari? ''Onlookers were discussing whether she had come to discuss Kesari with him." Parineeti's Name Was Also Discussed "Recently there was news that Parineeti Chopra has been signed to play Akshay Kumar's (Havildar Ishar Singh) wife in Anurag Singh's film Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi and produced by Karan Johar. But buzz is that things have not been smooth for the actress.'' She Has Dates Problem ''The producers of Kesari were to announce her as the female lead opposite Akshay after Golmaal Again but her dates are still getting sorted. The actress was to begin shooting for Dibakar Banerjee's thriller, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Arjun Kapoor in Lucknow from October, but the shoot has been postponed to November now.'' Kesari's Shooting Dates ''Her shoot for Vipul Shah's Namaste Canada begins from February 2018 and ends in April, while Kesari is said to go on floor from January next year." Coming Back To Katrina Kaif A few days back, Katrina took to Instagram to share a picture of hers with Akshay and wrote, ‘Akshay... You were right. You take better pics than me... Finally a picture together after a longgggggg time... Love you Akshay Kumar.'

Well, only Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif can tell what's cooking between them. Keep watching this space for more updates on this story.

