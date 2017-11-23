 »   »   » SO MUCH ATTITUDE! Moody Katrina Kaif Leaves A Little Fan Shocked; KIND Salman Khan Does The Opposite

Bollywood celebrities have huge fan following. Their die-hard fans can do anything to get just a glimpse of them. Recently, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were returning from an event.

And when a little fan saw them, he immediately ran towards the actors to get their autographs. But you will be shocked to know the way Katrina Kaif reacted after seeing him.

A Young Fan Approached Salman & Katrina As per a report in DNA, ''Recently, at the airport, when Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were returning together, a young fan asked the duo for autographs.'' So Much Attitude? ''While Salman obliged him with one, Katrina shocked everyone when she walked away, without paying much heed to the little guy. Basic manners, anyone?'' This Is Not The First Time She Left Everyone In Shock When Katrina Kaif wrapped up the Morocco schedule of Jagga Jasoos returned to Mumbai, she refused to pose for the paparazzi. I Didn't Invite You ''When Katrina was about to get into her car, one of reporters quizzed her by asking, "Bulaya kyon?" (Why did you call us?) to which Katrina replied, "Maine Nahi bulaya" (I didn't invite you)." When She Thrashed A Photographer When Katrina Kaif was house hunting after her alleged break up a photographer tried to click her. She was so upset that she went to the extent of threatening the photojournalist by filing a police complaint. Not Once A similar incident happened, when the actress was stepping out of choreographer Ganesh Acharya's studio, after wrapping up her rehearsals for Dream tour. She Was So Angry That ''Katrina was so upset after seeing the paparazzi outside that she threatened before leaving that she will file a police complaint against them. Well.. Katrina Kaif should learn how to treat the fans from her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will soon start promoting their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai.

