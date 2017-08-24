 »   »   » Because of SPLIT With Ranbir! Katrina Kaif Requested For A BIG CHANGE In Her Next With Shahrukh Khan

A few days ago, it was reported that Katrina Kaif's next with Shahrukh Khan will be titled, Katrina Meri Jaan. But when Kat was asked about the same, she had told a daily, ''I play an actress in the film, but I don't play myself. I'm not Katrina Kaif. My character has a different name in the film. So, it obviously cannot be called Katrina Meri Jaan."

But it seems that this is not true. Recently, a source revealed to Bollywood Life that Katrina Kaif requested to change the title of the movie because of her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor.

Why Katrina Told The Makers To Change The Title? ''Katrina had actually requested the makers to change the working title of the film because there are certain similarities between Katrina and the character that she doesn't want to be highlighted.'' The Original Idea... "The script was written with the idea of Katrina playing Katrina in the film and SRK being her biggest fan.'' She Didn't Want People To Think That It's Based On Her Life ''Kat asked the makers to change the character's name because she didn't want people to think it's completely based on her life.'' The Character Goes Through A Terrible Break Up ''Especially, because the character of the actress in the film goes through a terrible break-up with her actor-boyfriend.'' Ranbir & Katrina's Break-up Is Still Talked About ''Given that Ranbir and Katrina's break-up is still being talked about, she wasn't comfortable with the similarities being drawn between her reel and real life.'' Too Close To Reality... ''It was too close to reality, so she requested Aanand to use a different name for her character.'' So, They Changed The Name Of The Character In The Film ‘'The team understood her point and changed the name of the actress in the film.''

For the uninitiated, apart from Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, the movie also stars Anushka Sharma.

