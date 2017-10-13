 »   »   » SO UNFAIR! Katrina Kaif SHOCKED To Hear Aamir Khan's Comment Favouring Fatima Sana Sheikh Not Her

Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh are working together in the Thugs Of Hindostan. But it seems that the perfectionist actor is not playing fair this time.

Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh are working together in the Thugs Of Hindostan. But it seems that the perfectionist actor is not playing fair this time.

The Actor Said Fatima Sana Sheikh Is The Heroine Of The Movie Aamir Khan has reportedly said that Fatima Sana Shaikh is the heroine of Thugs of Hindostan. Katrina Kaif Only Doing An Item Song He added that Katrina Kaif is only doing some song in the film. Aamir Made This Statement During... The actor mentioned it during media interactions for Secret Superstar. Katrina Kaif Is Not Pleased Buzz is that Mr Perfectionist's remarks have made Katrina Kaif very upset. Speculations About Them As per another web portal, ''When Fatima was cast in the film, people just could not stop speculating about how Aamir Khan got her onboard for the project.'' Fatima's Screen Time Is More ''It is no secret that Aamir Khan has a significant role in the decision-making of his projects and he apparently got Fatima extra screen time.'' Aamir Khan's Personal Coaching For Fatima Aamir has been coaching Fatima on the sets as well. On A Related Note Thugs of Hindostan is a periodic action-adventure, which also stars Aamir Khan.

Also Read: REALLY SHOCKING! Shekhar Suman Reveals The Truth About Hrithik Roshan's SMS To Kangana Ranaut